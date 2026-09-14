Leading gubernatorial candidates, both pursuing housing affordability, suggest different routes

The two main candidates for Michigan governor are trying to build out their ideas for affordable housing.

Congressman John James (R-MI 10) toured a southwest Pontiac neighborhood Monday that has one newly built home, with a couple more on the way.

Asked for his plan to make new homes cheaper, James leaned into deregulation.

“We have to return control back to the locals. I actually think the best form of government is closest to the people, and I think the best state government is fair, efficient, and limited,” James said.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, James' Democratic opponent, said she likes the idea of removing red tape and other barriers that slow down the permitting process. Benson said she prefers cutting costs by expanding tax credits for first-time homebuyers.

Benson also wants to make homes more energy efficient, but that’s not something James is concerned with.

“Everybody wants clean air and clean water. Everybody wants safety and fairness,” James said. “But sometimes you go too far when you have a protectionist mindset and not a stewardship mindset. We need to get to a stewardship mindset to lower the costs of doing business, whether it's for labor, material, or logistics.”

The Benson campaign has been critical of James’ support for the Trump administration’s trade war with Canada. The cost of building materials like copper, steel, and lumber have risen considerably due to tariffs.

James has also drawn criticism over a missed vote on a bipartisan housing bill back in June.

"While Jocelyn has been talking about her plan to lower home prices since March, James has been voting for tariffs that make homes more expensive while skipping votes that lower the cost of housing,” said Benson Press Secretary Rajan Srinivasan.

James was unfazed.

“Ultimately, I'm going to be a facilitator, not a dictator,” James said.

“I'm really going to be focusing my time, my effort on tearing down barriers … and making sure that we can get back to affordability, particularly in housing.”

The newly constructed Pontiac home toured by James is set to be listed at more than $400,000.