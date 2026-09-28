Health policy polling shows similar feelings across party lines

New polling shows Michigan Democratic and Republican voters are not all that different when it comes to their views on health policy.

The data is from the cross-partisan advocacy group Healthier United. The group surveyed around a thousand Michiganders.

44% of respondents leaned Republican while 45% leaned Democratic.

The poll asked voters which policies elected officials should focus on.

Pollster Michael Meyers said supporters of both Democratic and Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate were largely aligned.

“Whether I’m voting for [John] James, [Jocelyn] Benson, [Mike] Rogers, or [Abdul] El-Sayed, [there’s] almost complete agreement on the importance of Medicaid, making insurance premiums more affordable, youth and child mental health, rural hospitals keeping open,” Meyers said. “All of these things received majority support across all four candidates’ bases.”

In polling of the governor’s race, Democratic nominee and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson led Republican nominee U.S. Rep. John James (R, MI-10) by a 48-42 margin.

The Senate race fell within the margin of error. Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed led former Congressman and Republican nominee Mike Rogers 47-45.

Healthier United founder Jake Williams said the relative agreement among their supporters was a good sign for getting things done after the election.

“I think it’s pretty clear here that there is a bipartisan agenda here that, no matter who wins this election, which is clearly contested, that there’s a way forward that is both a political winner and a real world winner in terms of supporting people’s wellbeing,” Williams told reporters Monday.

He said that should be a motivator to lawmakers. Especially as they respond to pending federal cuts to health programs under H.R. 1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Medicaid work requirements and other changes take effect in January.

We have reached out to Republican leadership in the Michigan House of Representatives and Democratic leadership in the state Senate for comment on the survey’s results.

The poll found Medicare for All was the only policy with deep partisan divides. 85% of Democrats supported the concept while 58% of Republicans opposed the idea. 51% of Independents also backed the proposal.

Another policy area that saw iffier support outside of Democrats was Rx Kids. The public and privately-funded program gives direct cash payments to pregnant and new mothers in a covered region.

The vast majority of Democrats supported using state money to help fund the program. Independents were on the fence with 50% supporting and 17% unsure.

Only 42% of Republicans backed the idea.