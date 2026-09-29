Michigan Libertarian party washes its hands of its gubernatorial nominee

The Libertarian Party of Michigan and its nominee for governor are done with one another. Earlier this month, party leadership voted to censure Anthony Hudson.

Now, the party said, it’s disavowing the Hudson campaign and disassociating “from any affiliation, support, or political connection with his candidacy.”

At a September 13 meeting, some Libertarians in leadership raised concerns about Hudson’s use of a homophobic slur on social media, anti-Muslim language, and support for President Donald Trump’s military actions in Venezuela and Iran.

State party District 10 Representative Mike Saliba offered the censuring motion.

“We're not very well known. So, if they hear something coming from the top of the ticket, they're going to believe that’s what we believe in,” Saliba said during the September 13 meeting.

Hudson responded on Facebook by saying “F—- the Libertarian Party” multiple times. He also criticized party positions in favor of LGBTQ rights and legalizing certain drugs like marijuana and psilocybin — or what are often called "magic" — mushrooms.

State party leaders accused Hudson of opposing true freedom of expression and being pro-authoritarian in some of his comments. Meanwhile, Hudson accused the Libertarian Party of Michigan of losing its way and trying to silence his own free speech.

“I’m not a fan of political parties in the State of Michigan. I’m not going to ask for permission how to speak, how to think, how to vote, or how to push back against the system that does not represent the people in our state,” Hudson said in an interview with Michigan Public Radio Tuesday.

Prior to winning the Libertarian nomination at the party’s nominating convention in June, Hudson ran for governor as a Republican. He left the Republican race for his Libertarian bid in February.

Absentee voting has already begun in Michigan, meaning it’s far too late for the Libertarian Party to take back Hudson’s nomination.

The party said it will not be using any further resources to support Hudson’s campaign. Though it acknowledged that Hudson remains the party’s candidate.

“The Libertarian Party of Michigan remains committed to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equal individual rights, and the principle that government should neither infringe upon those liberties nor discriminate among individuals,” a press release from the party said.