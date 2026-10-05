It's Debate Week in Michigan. Candidates for governor and US Senate face off.

steve carmody / Michigan Public

This could be a pivotal week in both the race for Michigan governor and Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The leading candidates in both races will appear in televised debates.

Republican Congressman John James and Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are scheduled to face off on Tuesday in Grand Rapids in a gubernatorial debate.

Benson said she’s prepared.

“I feel really good both in our preparations for the debate, excited to meet John James on the stage, and lay out our very clear visions for what a governor should do and the future of this state,” Benson said last week.

James said he plans to point to Democratic leadership failures.

“The powerful in Lansing want to blame people outside but I’m more concerned with fixing the problems than fixing the blame,” James said last week, “I’m excited to have that conversation with Jocelyn.”

Two days later, on Thursday, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed will hold their own debate for U.S. Senate in the same Grand Rapids TV studio.

There is less than one month to go before Election Day in November.

According to the Michigan Secretary of state website, as of Monday, October 5, 125,635 Michiganders have already voted, or roughly 1.7% of active registered voters in Michigan