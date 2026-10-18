Party leaders focus on getting Michiganders to vote in the final weeks of the Midterm election

With little more than two weeks to go before Election Day, Republican and Democratic Party leaders are ramping up their Get-Out-The-Vote campaigns.

Over the weekend, candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and other statewide offices headlined events aimed at rallying their supporters.

About a hundred Republicans gathered at a race track in Birch Run on Saturday.

“Let the people’s hearts be softened to the Republican Party,” prominent Republican Linda Lee Tarver invoked in prayer, “Not because we are perfect, but we have perfect policies that honor you, Father.”

Republican candidate for governor John James urged the GOP faithful to fight for every vote in the final days of the midterm election campaign.

“Michigan voters are going to make a decision that is going to define this state for the next generation and beyond,” James told the crowd.

Democrats gathered for their own Get-Out-The-Vote event in Detroit on Sunday.

Democratic candidate for governor Jocelyn Benson told the roughly 300 people in a union hall she’s focused on creating jobs.



“One job will ensure you can have health care. You can pay for child care. You can pay for housing and everything else. That’s the Michigan I am fighting for…and will fight for as your next governor,” Benson said.

Several speakers, including congressional candidate Donovan McKinney, hyped up the mainly union crowd, stressing the need to vote.

“When we fight, We win. And damn it, we're going win on November third," said McKinney.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, 9.2% of registered voters, that's 679,316 people, have cast ballots in the November election as of Sunday.

The final day to vote is November 3.