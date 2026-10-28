Economic news won't sway election voters, University of Michigan consumer expert says

The director of the University of Michigan’s influential consumers survey does not expect any economic news this week will sway voters in next week’s election.

The U of M Index of Consumer sentiment is hovering around historic lows, as Americans express frustration with "pocketbook issues" such as the rising cost of living and high gas prices.

Joanne Hsu, the director of U-M's Surveys of Consumers, told Stateside that after years of shifting tariff policy and the war with Iran, Americans are slow to react to economic news.

“They may not be convinced that any one change is going to last indefinitely into the future … good or bad,” Hsu said.



Eight in ten Americans rank the economy as the top issue in this year’s election, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

You can hear more from Hsu on the Wednesday, Oct. 28 episode of Stateside, which airs at 3 p.m. on Michigan Public.