Michigan faith leaders call for civility as the midterm election season draws to an end

As an especially divisive election season draws to a close, some Michigan faith leaders are calling on Michiganders to show respect to their neighbors with different political views.

The 2026 midterm elections have been marked by increasingly heated rhetoric and partisanship.

But Reverend Kristin Stroble of East Lansing and other Christian pastors are encouraging Michiganders to show civility.

“Our differences and political opinions do not overshadow our shared humanity, and the commandment to treat our neighbors with love and respect," said Stroble.

The faith leaders are especially concerned that election day poll workers be treated with respect.

Clerks are busy as one in four eligible Michigan voters have already voted.

As of Friday morning, according to the Michigan Secretary of State voting dashboard, 1,858,624 or 25.1% of eligible Michiganders have already cast ballots.

436,161 Michiganders have taken advantage of early in-person voting. Sunday is the last day to vote early in person.

The midterm election ballot is filled with major races, including the governor's race in Michigan and a U.S. Senate seat, along with congressional and state legislative races.

Voters are also deciding ballot questions, bond issues and millages.