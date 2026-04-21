Colin Jackson for MPRN

Colin Jackson for MPRNReporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
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U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's campaign is becoming the first in the Michigan Democratic primary race to directly spend on TV ads.
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The Michigan Board of State Canvassers recommended both Republican Congressman John James and businessman Perry Johnson advance, but that pastor Ralph Rebandt should not.
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Republicans Aric Nesbitt and Perry Johnson were among the last from their party to turn in nominating petition signatures in their bids for governor.