Mikia Lawrence: WKAR Sports

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Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 102.3
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Linda Kernohan
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
PODCAST: RISE - Detroit's Machine Music
PODCAST: MI Michigan Story
Community Classical
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
A Groove Supreme
Michigan Minute
MSU In Concert
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Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 102.3
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Linda Kernohan
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
PODCAST: RISE - Detroit's Machine Music
PODCAST: MI Michigan Story
Community Classical
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
A Groove Supreme
Michigan Minute
MSU In Concert
Showtunes Across the Mitten
Source Coda
Ways to Listen to WKAR
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 102.3
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Linda Kernohan
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
PODCAST: RISE - Detroit's Machine Music
PODCAST: MI Michigan Story
Community Classical
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
A Groove Supreme
Michigan Minute
MSU In Concert
Showtunes Across the Mitten
Source Coda
TV
TV Schedule
WATCH Live TV
TV Antenna Viewing
WATCH PBS KIDS LIVE
WATCH PBS KIDS VIDEO
WATCH at PBS VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
Before America
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Curious Crew
Curious About Careers
Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum
I Feel
Impact: Michigan
Michigan in Verse
Michigan State of the State
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Off the Record
Serving Up Science
Streetlight Sessions
TV Schedule
WATCH Live TV
TV Antenna Viewing
WATCH PBS KIDS LIVE
WATCH PBS KIDS VIDEO
WATCH at PBS VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
Before America
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Curious Crew
Curious About Careers
Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum
I Feel
Impact: Michigan
Michigan in Verse
Michigan State of the State
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Off the Record
Serving Up Science
Streetlight Sessions
Education
I Feel
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
PBS KIDS
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I Feel
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
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Community Calendar
View All Events
Submit An Event
WKAR Events In Your Community
View All Events
Submit An Event
WKAR Events In Your Community
Info
About Us
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Notes from Shawn Turner
Notes from your WKAR neighbors
Staff
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Student Internships
WKAR is for you
WKAR Awards
TechNotes
Community Guidelines
About Us
Contact Us
Notes from Shawn Turner
Notes from your WKAR neighbors
Staff
Station News
Student Internships
WKAR is for you
WKAR Awards
TechNotes
Community Guidelines
Give to WKAR
Get Passport
Donate Your Car
Leave a Legacy
Major Gifts
Corporate Support
Stakeholder Report
Donor Login
Get NPR+ Podcast Bundle
Get Passport
Donate Your Car
Leave a Legacy
Major Gifts
Corporate Support
Stakeholder Report
Donor Login
Get NPR+ Podcast Bundle
DONOR LOGIN
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