Lansing native Taylor Taylor's debut album has a 'sense of humor'

Growing up in Lansing, singer and guitarist Taylor Taylor became a fixture on the local music scene before moving to Los Angeles in 2018.

Her career spans a number of singles and several EPs, and she’s often back in town for live gigs.

Now, she’s released her first full-length album with the playful title “Just Kidding, Maybe!”

While whimsical, she isn’t just going for laughs here.

“There are eight songs on the album, and then two acoustic versions, and I found that a common denominator to a lot of the songs was a sense of humor,” Taylor explained.

“I’m kind of joking in a lot of the songs, but I’m also kind of serious in some of the songs as well. So, it’s kind of like a wink and a nod to the humor in a lot of the songs.”

Since moving to LA, Taylor has gigged regularly, including weekly Friday night sessions at a wine bar where her music fits the vibe. She’s also released new songs from time to time. Her last EP came out in 2018. This year, she decided it was time to put out her first full-length album.

“It had been a minute since I’d put out a body of work, and a lot of these songs I’ve had for a while and just figuring out the right production for it, and so it’s cool to have collaborators that have come into my life that I’ve been able to fully flesh out ideas for these songs that I’ve had," she said.

She produced all the songs on this album after devoting time to learning her way around recording software and how to mix tracks to her liking.

Taylor is happy with the response she’s already gotten about the songs on the LP.

“I know that ‘First Dates’ a favorite of many, and that is a song that was the most collaborative on the album,” Taylor said. “That’s the one song that I had a co-producer make with me, and that one I also sent off to get mixed as well. So, it’s been really cool to hear the feedback.”

Taylor says the song has that bittersweet message.

"The first line is ‘I cry after all my first dates,’ but it’s not a sad song. It’s a rather playful song, but that was a fact, like, for a while. You’re trying to go on first dates again and they don’t quite go as you planned, maybe. And, so, you cry, cry in your car. Isn’t it tragic? Like, the lyrics.”

Taylor also highlights the production on “Soon Enough,” a song she says was inspired by her grandmother.

“It’s kind of ethereal. There’s a lot of textures, and it’s very light. It’s also very short, it’s a pretty short song. It doesn’t really follow the standard, like, verse, chorus, verse, chorus. It’s kind of free form," she said.

Taylor Taylor’s new album “Just Kidding, Maybe!” can be heard on the usual streaming platforms.

She also will be back in town this summer for a few live performances, including July 24 at Sandhill Cranes Vineyard in Jackson, the East Lansing Farmer’s Market July 26, and the Lansing Shuffle on August 2.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

The Summer Circle Theatre show this weekend is “Honky Tonk Laundry, The Musical." It’s for ages 13 and up. That’s at 7 p.m. June 18-20 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, outdoors next to the Michigan State University Auditorium, or indoors if there’s rain.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra brass quintet is playing a free outdoor concert Thursday, June 18.That’s at the Dahlem Environmental Education Center at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Lansing Community College Summer Stage program presents “The ‘Tail’ of Peter Rabbit”. There will be five performances in the LCC Gannon Building’s Black Box Theatre.

Transcript

Scott Pohl: With Inside the Arts, I'm Scott Pohl. Growing up in Lansing, singer and guitarist Taylor Taylor became a fixture on the local music scene before moving to Los Angeles in 2018.

Her career spans a number of singles and several EPs, and she’s often back in town for live gigs

Now, she’s released her first full-length album.

For Inside The Arts this week, I talked with Taylor Taylor about her new LP.

(Soundbite of song, "The Gods")

Pohl: The new Taylor Taylor album has the playful title “Just Kidding, Maybe!”

While whimsical, she isn’t just going for laughs here.

Taylor Taylor: There are eight songs on the album, and then two acoustic versions, and I found that a common denominator to a lot of the songs was a sense of humor. I’m kind of joking in a lot of the songs, but I’m also kind of serious in some of the songs as well. So, it’s kind of like a wink and a nod to the humor in a lot of the songs.

Pohl: Since moving to LA, Taylor has gigged regularly, including weekly Friday night sessions at a wine bar where her music fits the vibe. She’s also released new songs from time to time. Her last EP came out in 2018. This year, she decided it was time to put out her first full-length album.

Taylor: It had been a minute since I’d put out a body of work, and a lot of these songs I’ve had for a while and just figuring out the right production for it, and so it’s cool to have collaborators that have come into my life that I’ve been able to fully flesh out ideas for these songs that I’ve had.

Pohl: She produced all the songs on this album after devoting time to learning her way around recording software and how to mix tracks to her liking.

Taylor is happy with the response she’s already gotten about the songs on the LP.

Taylor: I know that ‘First Dates’ a favorite of many, and that is a song that was the most collaborative on the album. That’s the one song that I had a co-producer make with me, and that one I also sent off to get mixed as well. So, it’s been really cool to hear the feedback.

(Soundbite of song, "First Dates")

Taylor: (Singing) I cry after all my first dates. Ain't it tragic? Driving home's got me feeling some way. I guess I miss the magic.

Taylor: With ‘First Dates,’ the first line is ‘I cry after all my first dates,’ but it’s not a sad song. It’s a rather playful song, but that was a fact, like for a while. You’re trying to go on first dates again and they don’t quite go as you planned, maybe. And, so, you cry, cry in your car. Isn’t it tragic? Like, the lyrics.

(Soundbite of song, "Soon Enough")

Pohl: Taylor also highlights the production on “Soon Enough,” a song she says was inspired by her grandmother.

Taylor: (Singing) Soon enough, I'll be like you. Soon enough, I'll be with you. I'll know all the same things you do. A little something to look forward to.

Taylor: It’s kind of ethereal. There’s a lot of textures, and it’s very light. It’s also very short, it’s a pretty short song. It doesn’t really follow the standard, like, verse, chorus, verse, chorus. It’s kind of free form.

Pohl: Taylor Taylor’s new album “Just Kidding, Maybe!” can be heard on the usual streaming platforms.

She also will be back in town this summer for a few live performances, including July 24 at Sandhill Cranes Vineyard in Jackson, the East Lansing Farmer’s Market July 26, and the Lansing Shuffle on August 2.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.

Taylor: (Singing) Soon enough, I'll be with you. I′ll know all the same things you do. Forward to...

