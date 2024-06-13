© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Inside the Arts logo in lavender font and a purple background
Inside the Arts
New episodes air Thursdays during “Morning Edition” (5am-9am) and “All Things Considered” (4pm-6pm) at 90.5 FM and on the wkar.org web stream. Listeners can also connect to the segments at wkar.org/insidethearts.
Hosted by Scott Pohl

Inside the Arts shines a spotlight on local performers, artists, authors, and other creative individuals who are making a significant impact on the community through their talents and passion.

The series is presented most weeks by reporter Scott Pohl, creator and weekly producer of Inside the Arts. In the years since his retirement from WKAR, Pohl has continued to contribute stories enjoyed by WKAR listeners.

