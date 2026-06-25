Matt Watroba marks 50 years on stage, 40 years on the radio

Matt Watroba has hosted WKAR’s folk music program for nine years, but his work goes back much farther than that.

This weekend, he’ll celebrate 40 years as a radio host, and a half-century as a performer.

Matt Watroba was a self-described teenaged, long-haired fan of progressive rock bands like Yes and Genesis when an English teacher played a satirical song to the class. It was Tom Paxton’s “Buy a Gun for Your Son.”

That moment changed young Matt’s life forever. He was so taken by the song that he sheepishly admits to stealing the record from the classroom.

“My family was always encouraging of music, but really, my discovery of folk music came from that one Tom Paxton record that my teacher played in ninth grade,” he explained.

“ I looked at the liner notes and saw Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan. All of those names were foreign to me until I went to the library, and that really is what started me on the path.”

He later became friends with that teacher and admitted his theft, but he still has the record. In fact, Paxton signed it for him.

Watroba had already taken up the guitar and did his first paid singing gig in 1976. He made ten bucks and got dinner at an American Legion fish fry.

In the ensuing years, his performing and recording career blossomed. If you’ve ever attended a community sing in Michigan, there’s a good chance that Matt Watroba was leading the program.

Courtesy / Stan Chavet Matt Watroba is celebrating 50 years of performing folk music.

Along with marking 50 years of performing, Watroba has now worked as a radio host for 40 years.

In the summer of 1986, Watroba was visiting Detroit Public Radio when he heard the station’s folk show host was leaving.

“I told them about my interest in folk music, and my absolute zero experience in radio, but that got me an interview with the now-deceased program director Judy Adams over at WDET,” Watroba continued. “Judy didn’t seem to mind that I didn’t have any experience. I think she saw that I did have the passion.”

One of many highlights from his radio career is an interview with the legendary Pete Seeger.

WKAR has been his radio home since bringing “Folk with Matt Watroba” to the station in October of 2017.

Watroba’s decision to bring his show here came down to several factors.

“There was the Ten Pound Fiddle, there was Elderly Instruments, and there was constant folk programming on WKAR,” he said.

“That’s a triumvirate that made a really, really strong roots music community in mid-state.”

This is a hallmark year in one more way for the Folk DJ Hall of Fame member. He and his wife Kim were also married in 1986.

“Folk with Matt Watroba” airs on WKAR-FM Sunday nights at 6 p.m., with a repeat on Saturdays at 6 p.m.

His concert celebrating 50 years of performing and 40 years as a radio host will be at The Ark in Ann Arbor Sunday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

The Summer Solstice Jazz Festival returns to downtown East Lansing this weekend, June 26 and 27, with acts including Michael Dease and Orquesta Ritmo. WKAR is a sponsor of the festival.

The Charlotte Bluegrass Festival is back June 25-27, with top acts like Dan Tyminski, Del McCoury and Amanda Cook. The music starts at 12:30 each day at the Eaton County Fairgrounds.

The Neil Diamond tribute act The Frog King plays Friday, June 25 at the Lake Lansing Park South bandshell, starting at 6 p.m.

TRANSCRIPT

Scott Pohl: With Inside the Arts, I'm Scott Pohl.

Matt Watroba has hosted WKAR’s folk music program for nine years, but his work goes back much farther than that.

This weekend, he’ll celebrate 40 years as a radio host and a half-century as a performer.

For Inside The Arts this week, I talked with Matt Watroba about his career in the music he loves.

Matt Watroba was a self-described teenaged, long-haired fan of progressive rock bands like Yes and Genesis when an English teacher played a satirical song to the class. It was Tom Paxton’s “Buy a Gun for Your Son.”

(Soundbite of Song, "Buy a Gun for Your Son")

Tom Paxton: (Singing) So, buy a gun for your son right away, sir. Shake his hand like a man, and let him play, sir. Let his little mind expand, place a weapon in his hand. For the skills he learns today will someday pay, sir

Pohl: That moment changed young Matt’s life forever. He was so taken by the song that he sheepishly admits to stealing the record from the classroom.

Matt Watroba: My family was always encouraging of music, but really, my discovery of folk music came from that one Tom Paxton record that my teacher played in ninth grade. And, you know, I looked at the liner notes and saw Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan; all of those names were foreign to me until I went to the library, and that really is what started me on the path.

Pohl: He later became friends with that teacher and admitted his theft, but he still has the record. In fact, Paxton signed it for him.

Watroba had already taken up the guitar and did his first paid singing gig in 1976. He made ten bucks and got dinner at an American Legion fish fry.

In the ensuing years, his performing and recording career blossomed.

(Soundbite of song, "Could You Love Me?)

Watroba: (Singing) Could you love me if I don't pray like you? Is it deeper? Is it stronger? Something hidden? Something true? If I stare a little longer, will I see myself in you?

Pohl: If you’ve ever attended a community sing in Michigan, there’s a good chance that Matt Watroba was leading the program.

(Soundbite of song, "This Little Light of Mine")

Watroba: (Singing) Gonna sit at the welcome table. I'm gonna sit at the welcome table one of these days, hallelujah.

Choir: (Singing with Watroba) This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine. This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine.

Pohl: Along with marking 50 years of performing, Watroba has now worked as a radio host for 40 years. In the summer of 1986, Watroba was visiting Detroit Public Radio when he heard the station’s folk show host was leaving.

Watroba: I told them about my interest in folk music, and my absolute zero experience in radio, but that got me an interview with the now-deceased program director Judy Adams over at WDET. Judy didn’t seem to mind that I didn’t have any experience. I think she saw that I did have the passion.

Pohl: One of many highlights from his radio career is an interview with the legendary Pete Seeger.

Watroba (in archival audio): You were one of the first performers, I think, that I know of, to bring world music back to America, to show us the folk music of the world. Did that have a profound effect on you?

Pete Seeger (in archival audio): It sure did! I found songs that were simple and easy to sing in a wide range of countries.

Pohl: WKAR has been his radio home since bringing “Folk with Matt Watroba” to the station in October of 2017.

(Soundbite of "Folk with Matt Watroba promo)

Watroba: On the next “Folk with Matt Watroba,” join me for my annual celebration of the life and musical legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The speeches, the songs, the tributes. It’s my personal favorite show of the year.

Pohl: Watroba’s decision to bring his show here came down to several factors.

Watroba: There was the Ten Pound Fiddle, there was Elderly Instruments, and there was constant folk programming on WKAR. That’s a triumvirate that made a really, really strong roots music community in mid-state

Pohl: This is a hallmark year in one more way for the Folk DJ Hall of Fame member; He and his wife Kim were also married in 1986.

Hear “Folk with Matt Watroba” on WKAR-FM Sunday nights at 6, with a repeat on Saturdays at 6.

His concert celebrating 50 years of performing and 40 years as a radio host will be at The Ark in Ann Arbor Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.