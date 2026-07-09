Actor profile: Ndegwa McCloud stands out across Lansing theatre stages

As part of our series Inside the Arts, we’re getting to know noteworthy Lansing actors this summer.

Ndegwa McCloud has graced the stages of many local theatre companies in the area, most recently in a production of “Little Women” at Riverwalk Theatre. For that show last season, he won a Riverwalk Barney Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play.

McCloud was in a couple of plays in high school. At the time, acting was a fun thing for him to do with friends even if not taken completely seriously.

But he noticed a change during his first community theatre production. It was the play “Superior Donuts” at Riverwalk, and he could feel the drive of his castmates and the backstage team.

"It’s like, you don’t have to do this, so hopefully, you’re passionate and you want it, that you’re present, and you’re kind, and you want to work on something that, you know, feels good, so I always liked that.”

Since that show, McCloud has put on some of Lansing’s best performances, including a star turn in the Nathan Louis Jackson play “When I Come to Die” at Ixion Theatre in 2023.

He won a local Thespie Award as best actor in a play as Damon Robinson, a death row inmate who unexpectedly survives his execution by lethal injection. The show ran 90 minutes without an intermission, and he was on stage the whole time for the play’s limited run.

“That was interesting, difficult... It was hard to do, and it was probably maybe the quickest from the start of the rehearsals to the show,” McCloud continued.

“I only got to do four of it (performances) too, so I was like, ah, I wish I could have at least done, like, eight, because it took so much out of me. That was fun! That was like, okay, we did that!”

SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next. One year since federal funding ended, WKAR remains committed to trusted local journalism that is freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Over the past year, WKAR reported on more than 300 local stories and supporters increased sustaining donations by more than $500,000. This July, our goal is to add $5,000 more in monthly sustaining support to help keep that reporting freely available. The best way to support WKAR News is to become a sustaining donor today.

McCloud is always interested in changing things up, from dramas and comedies, to lead or supporting roles. He takes his time to consider his idea of a dream role before settling on the title character of Othello.

“If we did ‘Othello,’ I feel like I’m a little too young, but I do like Shakespeare,” he said.

“I haven’t done a ton, but I feel like that’s a challenge, especially for, to do that well, so an audience can understand what’s going on. If that came about, I would hope that maybe, if I was given the chance, I could, you know, do that.”

Of the actors out there today, Ndegwa McCloud says he especially admires Robert Pattinson. Probably best known for the “Twilight” movies and for playing Batman, McCloud thinks Pattinson would be a compelling scene partner.

“I feel like that energy, like, I’ve just seen him, you know, in that post ‘Twilight’ worlds a lot of times now, and he’s always just interesting and different. He can play calm, erratic weirdos! I feel like it’d be interesting to work off of someone like that, and also maybe in a role where you’re also a little off.”

He’s also a fan of Michael Shannon, a Tony and Emmy Award nominee who’s been up for an Oscar twice. A long-time fan, McCloud encountered Shannon at a film festival a couple of years ago.

“He brought the Michael Shannon energy I think he brings to some roles that he brought just in the Q&A,” McCloud said. "I feel like he’d be interesting to, like, hang out with, just from the brief interaction, just like he’s someone I feel like that you want to know but like you maybe don’t, and that’s, like, the appeal.”

What’s next for Ndegwa McCloud…drama, comedy, or maybe even a musical at some point? He says he loves to dance and sing, so that could be in his future too.

Local theatre goers can only hope his next project is soon.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

The Owosso Summer Concert Series begins Thursday, July 8 with Shiatown at 7 p.m. at the Mitchell Amphitheatre.

On Sunday, June 12, there will be an afternoon of poetry and jazz in Old Town Lansing. Pzazz starts at 4 p.m. at Urban Beat.

Next Wednesday, July 15, the Michigan State University Muelder Summer Carillon Concert Series continues with City Carillonneur of Frederick, Maryland, John Widmann. The program will celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary. The music will start at 6 p.m. at MSU’s Beaumont Tower.

TRANSCRIPT

Scott Pohl: With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl. As part of our series, we’re getting to know noteworthy Lansing actors this summer.

Ndegwa McCloud has graced the stages of many local theatre companies in the area, most recently in a production of “Little Women” at Riverwalk. For that show last season, he won a Riverwalk Barney Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play.

I talked with him about his craft.

Ndegwa McCloud was in a couple of plays in high school. At the time, acting was a fun thing for him to do with friends even if not taken completely seriously. But he noticed a change with his first community theatre production. It was the play “Superior Donuts” at Riverwalk, and he could feel the drive of his castmates and the backstage team.

Ndegwa McCloud: It’s, like, you don’t have to do this, so hopefully, you’re passionate and you want it, that you’re present, and you’re kind, and you want to work on something that, you know, feels good, so I always liked that.

Pohl: Since that show, McCloud has put on some of Lansing’s best performances, including a star turn in the Nathan Louis Jackson play “When I Come to Die” at Ixion Theatre in 2023. He won a local Thespie Award as best actor in a play as Damon Robinson, a death row inmate who unexpectedly survives his execution by lethal injection. The show ran 90 minutes without an intermission, and he was on stage the whole time for the play’s limited run.

McCloud: That was interesting, difficult, but it also was like…it was hard to do and it was probably maybe the quickest from the start of the rehearsals to the show. I only got to do four of it (performances) too, so I was like, ah, I wish I could have at least done, like, eight, because it took so much out of me. That was fun! That was like, okay, we did that!

Pohl: McCloud is always interested in changing things up…from dramas and comedies, to lead or supporting roles. He takes his time to consider his idea of a dream role before settling on the title character of “Othello.”

McCloud: If we did "Othello," I feel like I’m a little too young, but I do like Shakespeare. I haven’t done a ton, but I feel like that’s a challenge, especially for, to do that well so an audience can understand what’s going on. If that came about, I would hope that maybe, if I was given the chance, I could, you know, do that.

Pohl: Of the actors out there today, Ndegwa McCloud says he especially admires Robert Pattinson. Probably best known for the “Twilight” movies and for playing Batman, McCloud thinks Pattinson would be a compelling scene partner.

McCloud: I feel like that energy, like, I’ve just seen him, you know, in a post ‘Twilight’ worlds a lot of times now, and he’s always just interesting and different. He can play calm, erratic weirdos! I feel like it’d be interesting to work off of someone like that, and also maybe in a role where you’re also a little off.

Pohl: He’s also a fan of Michael Shannon, a Tony and Emmy Award nominee who’s been up for an Oscar twice. A long-time fan, McCloud encountered Shannon at a film festival a couple of years ago.

McCloud: He brought the Michael Shannon energy I think he brings to some roles that he brought just in the Q&A. I’m like, that’s just great, that you’re like this, and I feel like he’d be interesting to, like, hang out with, just from the brief interaction, just like he’s someone I feel like that you want to know, but like you maybe don’t, and that’s, like, the appeal.

Pohl: What’s next for Ndegwa McCloud…drama, comedy, or maybe even a musical at some point? He says he loves to dance and sing, so that could be in his future too.

Local theatre goers can only hope his next project is soon.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.