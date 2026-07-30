Ten Pound Fiddle concerts for 2026-27 include lots of Celtic music and returning favorites

The schedule for the upcoming season of the Ten Pound Fiddle folk music concert series is now out.

Organizer Sally Potter describes the most recent season of Ten Pound Fiddle as something of a “Canadian invasion."

"Last year, we had a lot of Canadians on the schedule, primarily because the work visa fees have jumped. So, they were coming over before their current visas expired," she said.

But she says many acts this year pull from a different influence.

"It’s the Celtic invasion. There might be six or seven shows featuring all forms of Celtic music.”

These Celtic music programs aren’t only on the schedule around St. Patrick’s Day. Duo Cassie and Maggie will be in town on November 8. They’re actually both Canadian AND Celtic music artists.

On February 26, the Irish acoustic group Lúnasa will appear.

As St. Patrick’s Day draws near, the Irish concertina and pipes music of Carolyn Keane and Tom Delany arrives March 3.

Then on March 12, Ten Pound Fiddle features another Canadian Celtic act, Maggie’s Wake.

On St. Patrick’s Day March 17, there will be two Irish music singalongs.

Before all that, Sally Potter says David Roth will appear on September 25.

“David Roth is a lovely man from Cape Cod,” she explained. “He leads tours in Ireland with a group called Inishfree. He also tours a lot, and he’s been doing this for a long time. He’s a singer-songwriter. He wrote ‘May the Light of Love.'”

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The schedule includes long-time favorites like Joel Mabus and May Erlewine, but Potter also hopes to attract new audiences.

“There’s a duo out of Ann Arbor, Warren and Flick, and they’re mostly instrumentalists and they’re brilliant, and they’re in the acoustic tradition.”

Maybe the biggest name they’re bringing to town won’t be in concert at all. Janis Ian will be here for a screening of a documentary film about her life called “Breaking Silence.”

Potter said Ian did a concert here about 15 years ago.

“Since then, she has retired from singing. And so, she will come and the evening will be seeing the film, and then she will be there for a question and answer," Potter said.

Ten Pound Fiddle is bringing the documentary and Janis Ian here in conjunction with the East Lansing Women in the Arts Festival on November 14.

There also will be the Mid-Winter Singing Festival in February, along with contra dancing programs, and Fiddle Scouts events for the kids throughout the season.

Ten Pound Fiddle is a financial supporter of WKAR.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

The Rock Lansing Music Festival will include acts like Lansing-based Heartsick, and the metal band Nonpoint. That’s Saturday at Jackson Field in Lansing, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing presents the Emerging Playwrights Festival on Saturday, featuring winning submissions written by local high school students. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The Country on the River festival is also on Saturday, with acts like Neon Crows and Isaac Harper. That’s at the Fish Ladder Music Park in Old Town Lansing.

TRANSCRIPT

Scott Pohl: With Inside the Arts, I'm Scott Pohl. The schedule for the upcoming season of the Ten Pound Fiddle folk music concert series is now out.

For Inside the Arts, I talked with organizer Sally Potter about some of the highlights.

Sally Potter has described the most recent season of Ten Pound Fiddle as something of a “Canadian invasion."

Sally Potter: Last year, we had a lot of Canadians on the schedule, primarily because the work visa fees have jumped. So, they were coming over before their current visas expired. This year, it’s the Celtic invasion. There might be six or seven shows featuring all forms of Celtic music.

Pohl: These Celtic music programs aren’t only on the schedule around St. Patrick’s Day. Duo Cassie and Maggie will be in town on November 8. They’re actually both Canadian and Celtic music artists.

(Soundbite of song, "Willie Taylor")

Cassie and Maggie: (Singing) When the captain came to hear of the deed that she had done. He made her ship's commander over a vessel for the Isle of Man. Dally-dilly-dum, dilly-dum-dum-day.

Pohl: On February 26, the Irish acoustic group Lúnasa will appear.

(Soundbite of song, "Sinead Máire’s")

Pohl: As St. Patrick’s Day draws near, the Irish concertina and pipes music of Carolyn Keane and Tom Delany arrives March 3.

(Soundbite of song, "Gan Ainm")

Pohl: Then on March 12, Ten Pound Fiddle features another Canadian Celtic act, Maggie’s Wake.

(Soundbite of song, "Last First Kiss")

Maggie's Wake: (Singing) And beneath the ancient tamaracks, he held her to his lips, and two lovers shared their last first kiss.

Pohl: On St. Patrick’s Day March 17, there will be two Irish music singalongs.

Before all that, Sally Potter says David Roth, not the rock star David Le Roth, will appear on September 25.

Potter: David Roth is a lovely man from Cape Cod, and he leads tours in Ireland with a group called Inishfree. He also tours a lot, and he’s been doing this for a long time. He’s a singer-songwriter. He wrote "May the Light of Love."

(Soundbite of song, "May the Light of Love")

David Roth: (Singing) May the light of love be shining deep within your spirit. May the torch of mercy clear the path and show the way. May the horn of plenty sound so everyone can hear it. May the light of love be with you every day.

Pohl: The schedule includes long-time favorites like Joel Mabus and May Erlewine, but Potter also hopes to attract new audiences.

Potter: There’s a duo out of Ann Arbor, Warren and Flick, and they’re mostly instrumentalists and they’re brilliant, and they’re in the acoustic tradition.

(Soundbite of song, "Bottesini's Elegy")

Pohl: Maybe the biggest name they’re bringing to town won’t be in concert at all. Janis Ian will be here for a screening of a documentary film about her life called “Breaking Silence.”

(Soundbite of trailer for “Breaking Silence”)

Janis Ian: I had no money. I had nowhere to live. In those years, it was not cool to be out of the closet.

Patricia Snyder: We were writing every day, and of course, we fell in love.

Pohl: Potter said Ian did a concert here about 15 years ago.

Potter: Sold out. Amazing show. Since then, she has retired from singing. And so, she will come and the evening will be seeing the film, and then she will be there for a question and answer.

Pohl: Ten Pound Fiddle is bringing the documentary and Janis Ian here in conjunction with the East Lansing Women in the Arts Festival on November 14.

There also will be the Mid-Winter Singing Festival in February, along with Contra Dancing programs, and Fiddle Scouts events for the kids throughout the season.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.