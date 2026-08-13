Wilson Thicket to bring bluegrass to new folk festival in East Lansing

From 1999 to 2001, the National Folk Festival was held in East Lansing. It was so popular, the city held its own event, the Great Lakes Folk Festival, until 2017.

This week, almost a decade later, there will be a new reason to come to the city for live folk music. After the A Taste of Folk Festival last year, the city is holding the Red Cedar Roots Festival.

Wilson Thicket is one of the bands performing.

Bandmember Keith Billik had dabbled with a guitar when he was a student at Michigan State University, but what really hooked him was receiving a banjo as a gift when he was 21.

Now, the instrument has taken over his life. He’s worked with Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellies, Mark Lavengood’s Bluegrass Bonanza and others.

“I’m now the host and producer of a banjo-oriented podcast called ‘The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast,'” Billik said. "I've been performing and recording on the banjo ever since that happened so many years ago.”

During the COVID pandemic, Billik and friends Jason Dennie, Aaron Markovitz and Scott Kendall passed the time by forming Wilson Thicket. The southeast Michigan group’s website describes them as having “plenty of roots, and lots of grass. There may be some thorns, but also some flowers.”

In 2023, they released a six-song EP called “Off The Edges.” All the numbers are originals, like “Three Stones In The River”.

"I think just with the theme of the song, which is more or less about unburdening yourself from things in life that’s weighing you down, it’s just a pretty universal message, and very well delivered by Aaron, and I do think the rest of us do a good job of backing him up on that," Billik said,

Another highlight from their catalog is “In My Arms."

"'In My Arms' kind of showcases a little more of our truer to bluegrass-y influence. It’s a bit more upbeat. It’s a bit more light-hearted, and yeah, just a nice peppy, peppy number.”

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The band’s name is a pun on Wilson Pickett, the 60s-era singer known for “Land of 1000 Dances” and “Mustang Sally.”

Billik says he likes how the word thicket makes you think of literal blue grass. Still, with a name like Wilson Thicket, they don’t take themselves too seriously.

“If you’re expecting a very well-manicured version of bluegrass, you’re not going to get it with us,” he said.

“But, if you maybe have a little bit more of an open mind and diverse musical tastes, that’s where we’re coming from and that’s what we bring to the table. So, there’s nobody in the band whose name is Wilson Thicket.”

For Billik, the new Red Cedar Roots Festival brings him back to his younger days, attending the National Folk Festival and the Great Lakes Folk Festival that followed. He was living nearby at the time.

“I discovered a lot of music in those years that I still listen to because of those events, so I guess I’ll just reconfirm how important events like this are and how good of an opportunity it is for people who are music fans to discover new things or at least just be entertained for an evening by some good, really talented acts," Billik said.

The festival kicks off Friday, August 14 on Albert Avenue in downtown East Lansing with The Velvet Boys out of Detroit at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Kritya Dance Ensemble.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 5 p.m. with the Flint Southernaires. Celestina y Los Sanchez and Yamini Kalluri will also perform before Wilson Thicket hits the stage at 8:40.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS:

The Grand Ledge Music in the Park series features the 80s cover band Starfarm on Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m. in Jaycee Park.

The same day, The Thursday Night Live Courthouse Concerts program features the classic rock of The Pocket at 8:30 on the lawn at the Ingham County Courthouse in Mason.

Three Men and a Tenor perform at the Sounds of Summer concert series at the Lake Lansing Park Bandshell on Friday, August 14. The music starts at 6 p.m.

TRANSCRIPT:

Scott Pohl: With Inside the Arts. I'm Scott Pohl. From 1999 to 2001, the National Folk Festival was held in East Lansing. It was so popular, the city held its own event, the Great Lakes Folk Festival, until 2017.

This week, almost a decade later, there will be a new reason to come to the city for live folk music.

For Inside the Arts this week, I talked with a member of Wilson Thicket ahead of the band’s performance at the new Red Cedar Roots Festival.

Keith Billik had dabbled with a guitar when he was a student at Michigan State University, but what really hooked him was receiving a banjo as a gift when he was 21.

Now, the instrument has taken over his life. He’s worked with Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellies, Mark Lavengood’s Bluegrass Bonanza, and others.

Keith Billik: I’m now the host and producer of a banjo-oriented podcast called "The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast," and I’ve been performing and recording on the banjo ever since that happened so many years ago.

Pohl: During the COVID pandemic, Billik and friends Jason Dennie, Aaron Markovitz and Scott Kendall passed the time by forming a band they call Wilson Thicket. The southeast Michigan group’s website describes them as having “plenty of roots, and lots of grass. There may be some thorns, but also some flowers.”

In 2023, they released a six-song EP called “Off The Edges.” All the numbers are originals, like “Three Stones In The River”.

(Soundbite of song, "Three Stones In The River")

Wilson Thicket: (Singing) So, I learned from the sun to keep on rising. And I learned from the moon how to light the darkest skies. And I learned from the signs how to listen all through the night.

Pohl: Billik is proud of the song.

Billik: I think just with the theme of the song, which is more or less about unburdening yourself from things in life that are, that’s weighing you down, it’s just a pretty universal message, and very well delivered by Aaron, and I do think the rest of us do a good job of backing him up on that.

Scott Pohl: Another highlight from their catalog is “In My Arms”.

(Soundbite of song, "In My Arms")

Wilson Thicket: (Singing) Does he tell you that I don't? What will he do that I won't? What can I say to make these blues go away? Have you back again, dear, in my arms?

MUSIC: “IN MY ARMS”

Billik: “In My Arms” kind of showcases a little more of our truer to bluegrass-y influence. It’s a bit more upbeat. It’s a bit more light-hearted, and yeah, just a nice peppy, peppy number.

Pohl: Yes, the band’s name is a pun on Wilson Pickett, the 60s-era singer known for “Land of 1000 Dances” and “Mustang Sally.” Billik says he likes how the word thicket makes you think of literal blue grass. Still, with a name like Wilson Thicket, they don’t take themselves too seriously.

Billik: If you’re expecting a very well-manicured version of bluegrass, you’re not going to get it with us, but, if you maybe have a little bit more of an open mind and diverse musical tastes, that’s where we’re coming from and that’s what we bring to the table. So, there’s nobody in the band whose name is Wilson Thicket.

Pohl: For Billik, the new Red Cedar Roots Festival brings him back to his younger days, attending the National Folk Festival and the Great Lakes Folk Festival that followed. He was living nearby at the time.

Billik: I discovered a lot of music in those years that I still listen to because of those events, so I guess I’ll just reconfirm how important events like this are and how good of an opportunity it is for people who are music fans to discover new things or at least just be entertained for an evening by some good, really talented acts.

Pohl: The festival kicks off Friday on Albert Avenue in downtown East Lansing, with The Velvet Boys out of Detroit at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Kritya Dance Ensemble. Saturday’s lineup begins at 5 p.m. with the Flint Southernaires. Celestina y Los Sanchez and Yamini Kalluri will also perform before Wilson Thicket hits the stage at 8:40.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.