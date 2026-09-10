Big Annie’s Protest and Mickey Mantle’s Home Run | September 10

Today in 1913, Ana Clemenc, known as “Big Annie,” was jailed during a protest at Calumet mine while supporting striking miners. She was convicted of assault but continued advocating for workers’ rights. On the same date in 1960, Mickey Mantle hit what is believed to be the longest home run at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, traveling 643 feet into a nearby lumberyard.

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Ana Clemenc [CLEM-ents] via, known as “Big Annie,” gained national fame today in 1913 for being hauled off to jail during a protest at the Calumet mine. Clemenc, was the wife of a miner. According to the book Community in Conflict, she supported the workers of the Western Federation of Miners, striking for better wages and working conditions. When blocking a strikebreaker from entering a mine and refused to leave she told police: “No, I’m not going. I have a right to stand here and quietly ask the scabs not to go to work.” She was convicted of assault and sentenced to pay a fine and serve jailtime. However, she persisted and would stand up for workers’ rights.

And today in 1960, at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium, Mickey Mantle hit what’s believed to be the longest Home Run. 643 feet before it landed in the nearby Brooks Lumberyard.