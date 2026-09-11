Michigan Scandal Ends with Expulsions | September 11

In 2015, Michigan Representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat were embroiled in a scandal involving fake stories and misuse of taxpayer funds. Courser resigned, and Gamrat was expelled by a 91-12 vote, becoming the fourth lawmaker removed by the Michigan Legislature.

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Today in 2015, what was one of the strangest stories to come out of the Michigan Capitol press in recent memory came to an official close. After Tea Party Republican State Representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat were accused of misconduct and misuse of taxpayer resources, including disseminating a strange and fake story of Courser hiring a gay prostitute in order to cover the real affair with Gamrat. It came to a close when after two failed resolutions from the Michigan house to expel Courser, the Lapeer rep resigned instead. Then an hour later, the House did vote 91-12 to expel Plainwell rep, Gamrat, making her the fourth ever lawmaker removed by the Michigan Legislature.