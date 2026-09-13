Michigan Cemeteries Desegregated | September 13

On this day in 1966, the Michigan Court of Appeals desegregated cemeteries, ending racial segregation in final resting places. This decision followed the disinterment of an indigenous WWI veteran due to segregation policies. Also, in 1948, Don Brewer, drummer and songwriter for Grand Funk Railroad, was born in Flint. He co-wrote and sang their 1973 hit "We're An American Band."

TRANSCRIPT

Up until today in 1966, it was legal to segregate Michigan cemeteries. One famous instance was an indigenous World War I veteran, George Vincent Nash. buried with his wife, who was white, in Troy, Michigan. Nit then was disinterred because of their Whites Only policy. But the Michigan Court of Appeals officially desegregated all final resting places in their decision of SPENCER v. FLINT MEMORIAL PARK Association today in 1966.

Today in 1948, he’s definitely from An American Band. Drummer and songwriter Don Brewer was born today in Flint. After some early bands, he joined fellow Flint natives Mark Farner and Mel Schacher to form Grand Funk Railroad. In 1973, they got their first No.1 hit “We’re An American Band,” which was written and sung by Don Brewer.