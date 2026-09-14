Detroit Tribune & Pop-Tarts Debut | September 14

On this day in 1935, the first issue of the Detroit Tribune, a historic Black newspaper, was published. It continued until 1966 and is now available online. In 1964, Kellogg’s of Battle Creek beat Post Cereal to market with the Pop-Tart, a creation led by baker Bill Post from Grand Rapids.

TRANSCRIPT

It was on this day in 1935 that the first issue of the weekly Detroit Tribune was published. The Detroit Tribune, a historic Black newspaper available online via the Library of Congress, was published from 1935 to 1966. Occasionally subtitled “Unswerving Dedication to the Truth” or as “The Newsjournal of the Metropolitan Community”.

And when the Post Cereal Brand announced they were developing a fast, storable breakfast pastry, Battle Creek’s own Kellogg’s jumped on as well, and in fact beat Post to shelves today in 1964, as Cleveland was the test market for the Pop-Tart. Rather ironically, Kellogg’s tasked the creation of this now-famous Pop-Tart with a long-time worker at their Grand Rapids plant, a baker named Bill Post.