Yooper Medal of Honor & U-M’s First Black QB | September 16

Today in 1944, Yooper Sergeant Oscar Johnson of Foster City earned the Medal of Honor for his valor in WWII. Johnson later farmed and attended Michigan State University, with the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center named in his honor. On the same date in 1972, Dennis Franklin became the University of Michigan's first Black quarterback, leading the Wolverines to victory against Northwestern.

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Today in 1944, a Yooper Sargeant in World War 2 single-handedly pushed back a German line from his company’s flank for two entire days in Italy, and for his efforts, Oscar Johnson from Foster City, Michigan, near Iron Mountain would be a recipient of a purple heart, two bronze stars, and the highest honor for combat bravery: The Medal of Honor. After the War, the Yooper attended Michigan State University and would operate a dairy farm in DeWitt for the rest of his life. But back in the U.P., they remembered their hometown hero, and the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center is named to honor Oscar Johnson.

Also today in 1972 in a game against Northwestern, University of Michigan Football welcomed the first black quarterback in its history: Dennis Franklin, who led them to a 7-0 Victory. Franklin started for three seasons with the Wolverines, and did one season with the Detroit Lions in the pros.