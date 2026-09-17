Today in 2016, Nashville, Michigan reclaimed the world record for the longest ice cream sundae with a 3,656-foot creation. In 1962, Paul Feig was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan. Feig is renowned for directing comedies like Bridesmaids and creating Freaks and Geeks, inspired by his own high school days in the fictional suburb of Chippewa.

TRANSCRIPT

2016 might have been the year of the Ice Cream Sunday! After the world record for the World’s Longest Sunday bounced from Nashville, Michigan, to New Zealand, back to Ludington, Michigan, today in 2016, with 900 gallons of ice cream and 302 volunteers, the world record returned to Nashville, Michigan and the Moo-Ville Creamery with an Ice Cream Sunday 3,656 feet. But it was bested in 2018 by a group in Texas.

Today in 1962 Paul Feig was born in Mount Clements, Michigan. Known as the director of TV and Film comedies like Bridesmaids, and the 2016 Ghostbusters film, but his breakout was creating the show Freaks and Geeks, which used his own awkward High School experiences at Chippewa Valley High School, in fact, to honor his school, he set the influential show in the fictional Detroit suburb, of Chippewa, Michigan.