Ben Carson's Birthday & Hazel Stimson | September 18

Today in 1951, neurosurgeon and political figure Ben Carson was born in Detroit, Michigan. Carson later gained prominence as a presidential candidate and HUD Secretary. On September 18, 1918, Hazel Stimson became the first Michigan woman to enlist in the Marines during WWI, serving 14 months before her honorable discharge.

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Today in 1951, neurosurgeon, one time runner as Republican Party Presidential candidate, as well as the 17th US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Ben Carson was born today in Detroit, Michigan. Though a pioneering neurosurgeon which garnered him a great deal of praise, Carson turned to political causes in early 2010s, gaining both praise and criticism as a learning voice for Black conservativism.

On September 18, 1918, Hazel Stimson responded to a pamphlet that invited her to “work side by side with the men of the Marine Corps” and became the first Michigan woman to enlist in the Marines during World War 1. Stimson served 14 months before being honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.