Iron Ore Discovery & Bissell Sweeper | September 19

Today in 1844, William Austin Burt discovered iron ore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, fueling future steel production. On September 15, 1876, Melville Bissell was granted a patent for the mechanical carpet sweeper. After his death, his wife Anna successfully led the Bissell Company, becoming one of America's first female CEOs.

TRANSCRIPT

It was today in 1844 William Austin Burt was surveying the Marquette Range in the Upper Peninsula and found the vast deposits of Iron Ore which would lead to much mining over the decades to come, and help fuel the massive need for steel in the decades ahead with the Industrial Revolution just about to pick up steam.

Also, for a Grand Rapids couple in the 1870s, getting sawdust out of the carpet was getting to be a nuisance for one wife, who complained to her mechanically gifted husband. After working on a way to hasten the process. This was pre-vacuum cleaners after all. Today in 1876, the patent was issued for this mechanical carpet sweeper to Melville Bissell. After his early passing, his wife, Anna would run the Grand Rapids-based Bissell Company for 45 years, becoming one of the first Women CEOs in America.