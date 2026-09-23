Jerry B. Jenkins & Lions' Debut | September 23

Born on this day in 1949, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jerry B. Jenkins is a bestselling author best known for the Left Behind series. On this day in 1934, the Detroit Lions played their first NFL game at the University of Detroit, defeating the New York Giants 9-0.

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Today in 1949, the prolific author Jerry B. Jenkins was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He’s written hundreds of books, 21 of which have been New York Times best sellers list. But easily his bestselling efforts have been Left Behind series with co-author Tim LaHaye, dealing with a Christian-based rapture scenario and has been adapted into several films.

And In front of a crowd of 12 thousand people at the University of Detroit, today in 1934, the Detroit Lions played in their first game as part of the National Football League, beating the New York Giants 9 to zero. Who knows, they may win another game one of these days, too.