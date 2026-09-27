Big Rock Nuclear Plant & Tiger Stadium | September 27

Today in 1962, Michigan's Big Rock Point Nuclear Power Plant, near Charlevoix, began operation, featuring a promotional video with Ronald Reagan. The plant supported cancer treatments with Cobalt-60 before closing in 1997. Additionally, on this day in 1999, Detroit's Tiger Stadium hosted its final game, where the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-2.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1962, Michigan joined in the nuclear age. The Consumer’s Power Company, which would later become Consumers Energy, opened the Big Rock Point Nuclear Power Plant, the fifth in the US near Charlevoix [SHAR-luh-voy], Michigan. As part of the promotion of the plant, GE created a video which starred future US President Ronald Reagan. Over its years of operation, in addition to the electrical power, Big Rock Point would support Cobalt-60, used in radiation therapy in cancer treatments. While it was announced Big Rock’s license wouldn’t be renewed in the year 2000, the plant shuddered early in 1997.

And also closing in the late 90s was the beloved Tiger Stadium in Detroit, which today in 1999 had it’s last game, in which the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royal won 8-to-2.