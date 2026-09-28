Historic Football Blowout & Freep's Anniversary | September 28

On this day in 1912, Muskegon High defeated Hastings High with a staggering score of 216-0, marking the largest blowout in football history. Also on this day, in 1835, the Democratic Free Press and Michigan Intelligencer, now known as the Detroit Free Press, began publication, becoming Michigan's longest continually published newspaper.

TRANSCRIPT

For the state of Michigan, records of High School football date back to 1893… but today in 1912, definitely one for the record books, though one team wishes we could take that page out completely. The Hastings High School took on Muskegon High but just were not ready. Muskegon scored 32 touchdowns, 9 of them by one High Schooler named Fred Jacobs. As for Hasting’s score? Zero. With a two hundred and sixteen to zero win, the 1912 Muskegon-Hastings game is thought to be the biggest blowout in football history.

And even though nowadays it’s called the Detroit Free Press, today in 1835, the then Democratic Free Press and Michigan Intelligencer began publication and remains Michigan’s longest continually published newspaper. Happy anniversary, Freep.