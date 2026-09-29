WGPR-TV: First Black-Owned Station | September 29

Today in 1975, Detroit launched WGPR-TV, the first TV station in the U.S. owned and operated by Black Americans. Founded by William Venoid Banks, it offered diverse programming and training for Black producers. The station was sold to CBS in 1995, leading to programming changes.

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Today in 1975, the first television station in the United States owned and operated by and for Black Americans began in Detroit, Michigan. WGPR-TV, . The station originally began on channel 62, and according to Blackpast.org, the original programming featured religious shows, R&B music shows, syndicated shows, and old cartoons. Its founder, William Venoid Banks, wanted the station to provide Black Producers with training and experience in the television industry. Opportunities behind the camera which were mostly denied at stations across the country. In July of 1995, WGPR-TV was controversially sold to CBS, who diverted programing to focus upon whiter audiences.