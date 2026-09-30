Lucinda Hinsdale Stone: Pioneer Educator | September 30

Born on this day in 1814, in Vermont, Lucinda Hinsdale Stone moved to Kalamazoo in 1843. She became a leading educator at Kalamazoo College, advocating for co-education and contributing significantly to women's rights and education. Known as the "Mother of Clubs," her work left a lasting impact on Kalamazoo and beyond.

TRANSCRIPT

Today we celebrate the birth of Lucinda Hinsdale Stone, in 1814, in Vermont. In 1843, she and her husband moved to Kalamazoo where he was appointed principal of the Kalamazoo Branch of the University of Michigan, later Kalamazoo College. Lucinda though began teaching part time and eventually headed the Ladies Department of the college. Their methods were rather unheard of at the time, since women students attended classes with the male students with the exact same curriculum. Lucinda taught both male and women students and even occasionally brought her children to class. Stone’s reputation as the “Mother of Clubs” was well earned. Her contributions to the women’s club movement, women’s rights, and education make her one of the foremost activists and educators of her time, and an important figure in Kalamazoo history