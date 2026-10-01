Fannie Richards: Michigan’s First Black Teacher | October 1

Born on this day in 1840, Fannie Richards became Detroit’s first Black school teacher and played a crucial role in pioneering early childhood education in Michigan. She opened the state’s first kindergarten and advocated for women's care, leaving an enduring legacy in education and social reform.

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Today in 1837, the first regular train route west of the Allegheny mountains began between Port Lawrence, later named Toledo, & Adrian, Michigan. Usually the 40 miles trip on wooden rails took about 3 hours, but during the wet season, it could take about two days.

Also we celebrate the birthday of a woman who reshaped early childhood education in Michigan. Fannie Richards was born today in 1840 in Fredericksburg Virginia. She would become Detroit’s first Black School Teacher.Most of her education was in Toronto Canada and continued in Germany, where she was part of the team which developed the concept of kindergarten. She returned to the states in 1863 and became an educator in Detroit. Fannie would open the first kindergarten in Michigan and also helping to found a senior care home for women of color. She would retire in 1915, after more than 50 years in service of education, dying 7 years later at the age of 81.