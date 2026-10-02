Michigan’s Capitol: A Building of Pride | October 2

On this day in 1873, the cornerstone for Michigan’s third and current state capitol building was laid. Designed by Elijah E. Meyers, the building features a cast iron dome and materials sourced from across the U.S. and abroad. Five years later, the iconic structure was completed and remains a testament to Michigan’s history and craftsmanship.

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Most states have only had one capitol building, but Michiganders should know that this is one more area where Michigan sits above the rest. On this day in 1873 the five ton granite cornerstone was laid for Michigan’s third, and current capitol building. Designed by Elijah E Meyers it is crowned with a cast iron dome. According to the Michigan capitol building website, materials for the building came from all over the US and from abroad. The millions of bricks that make up its walls and ceilings were locally made in Lansing, the stone facade came from Ohio, the cast iron for the dome and floor beams from Pennsylvania, and the marble and limestone floors from Vermont. The Board of Commissioners made sure the best materials were selected for the best price—wherever they may be. The final cost totaled nearly one and a half million dollars, considered a modest cost during that time. Five and a half years after the cornerstone laying today in 1873, Michigan’s state capitol building was dedicated on January 1, 1879.