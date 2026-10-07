Thunder Bay's Marine Sanctuary & DIA's Grand Opening | October 7

Known as "Shipwreck Alley," Thunder Bay near Alpena, Michigan, was designated a National Marine Sanctuary and Underwater Preserve today in 2000. In 1927, after five years of construction, the Detroit Institute of Arts opened its doors, marking Detroit as a hub of culture and progress.

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While a Bay tends to be a safe spot for many ships, near Alpena, Michigan, Thunder Bay, off Lake Huron was known to be not quite the safe harbor many expected, giving it the nickname Shipwreck Alley. With its historic cargo in depths, today in the year 2000, Thunder Bay was given status as a National Marine Sanctuary and Underwater Preserve.

And today in 1927, after 5 years of construction, the Detroit Institute of Arts opened its doors to the public. As DIA president Ralph Booth said at the cornerstone laying ceremony, “This but supplies the opportunity with which we shall gather around us the finer things to which we aspire and give tangible evidence to the world that Detroit is a city of enlightenment and progress.”