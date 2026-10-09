Martha Strickland Clark Makes Legal History & KISS Rocks Cadillac | October 9

On this day in 1888, Martha Strickland Clark became the first woman to argue before the Michigan Supreme Court, winning a landmark divorce case in Thompson v. Thomson. She went on to be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2006. In 1975, KISS brought their rock spectacle to Cadillac, Michigan, performing at the high school’s Homecoming after hearing how their music motivated the football team. The glam rock band even joined the city parade before rocking the gymnasium for the students.

TRANSCRIPT

She was born in St. Johns was a product of the University of Michigan Law School, the first woman to practice Law in Detroit, and today in 1888, Martha Strickland Clark became the first woman to argue before the Michigan Supreme Court: Thompson v. Thomson where she won the right to divorce for a woman who was being abused by the husband. Martha Strickland Clark would go on be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2006.

And today in 1975, after hearing about how the High School football team in Cadillac, Michigan was being hyped up by their songs, the rock band KISS took the town by storm for Homecoming. After being part in the city’s parade, the glam rockers played a gig in the Cadillac High School Gym with a Homecoming concert for the kids.