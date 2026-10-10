On this day, the Detroit Tigers celebrated two World Series victories: their second title in 1945 against the Chicago Cubs and their third in 1968 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Also born today in 1954 was voice-over artist Rob Paulsen from Grand Blanc, known for his iconic roles in Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain, including the popular "Nations of the World" song.

TRANSCRIPT

It’s a big day for the Detroit Tigers in two different years, two different eras, even, since today in 1945, after the full 7 games against the Chicago Cubs, the Tigers won their 2nd World Series title. However, 23 years later in 1968, also on October 10th, in yet another game 7, this time against the St. Louis Cardinals, they took their 3rd World Series Championship.

And today, Rob Paulsen, an oft heard, but not much seen voice-over artist was born today in 1954 in Granc Blanc [BLANK], Michigan. While performing in hundreds of animated shows, Paulsen is particularly known for the 1990s show Animaniacs and its spin-off Pinky and the Brain, as well as their 2020 Hulu revival voicing Pinky the lab mouse, as well as Yakko Warner whose Nations of the World song continues to pop up online nearly 30 years later.