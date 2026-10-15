The Burt Lake Burnout | October 15

On this day in 1900, a dark chapter unfolded for the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa indigenous peoples in Michigan. After years of treaties with the federal government, a land developer illegally claimed their 375 acres, using fabricated back taxes as a pretext. With the help of local law enforcement, the developer forcibly relocated the community, burning their homes. The only surviving structure was St. Mary's Catholic Mission Church, which later became a pig barn, symbolizing the community's tragic loss during the Burt Lake Burnout.

TRANSCRIPT

It was a shameful day up north back in 1900 on this day. In the 1830s through 1850s, various agreements and treaties were made between the Federal Government and a group of Michigan-based Ottawa and Chippewa indigenous peoples known as Burt Lake Band, just south of Mackinaw and Cheboygan on 375 Acres. However, today in 1900, a land developer laid claim to their land with fabricated parcel purchases from what they call back taxes. The developer used local sheriff and deputies to burn down the homes of the tribal people into a forced relocation. The only surviving structure was the St. Mary's Catholic Mission Church which was built in 1838. But it would later be converted into a pig barn owned by the same sheriff that burned down the community’s homes in what was known as the Burt Lake Burnout.