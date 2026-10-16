A Day of Public Health and Hockey History | October 16

On this day in 1918, amid the Spanish influenza outbreak, U-of-M students in Ann Arbor received facemasks, while Dr. R. M. Olin upheld a quarantine in East Lansing, prioritizing public health. Meanwhile, in 1946, Gordie Howe, later known as "Mr. Hockey," made his NHL debut at Olympia Stadium, scoring his first goal and marking the beginning of a legendary career.

TRANSCRIPT

In 1918, while the world was struggling with the Spanish influenza outbreak, including here in Michigan. In Ann Arbor, facemasks were handed out to U-of-M students, while at the Michigan Agricultural College, later MSU, President Frank Kedzie wanted to lift a quarantine set upon East Lansing, but today in 1918, the State Health Board of Michigan’s Dr. R. M. Olin kept the quarantine in place for the public good.

Also today, everybody has to have a starting point. Even when you have a legendary 32 seasons as part of the National Hockey League and the World Hockey League. But today in 1946, at Olympia Stadium, a Detroit Red Wing rookie made his debut on the ice and scored his first goal. Happy anniversary to Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe.