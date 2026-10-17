Celebrating Queen Naija | October 17

Happy birthday to Queen Naija, born in Ypsilanti in 1995! A singer and YouTuber, she gained fame as a contestant on the 13th season of American Idol. After self-releasing her hit "Medicine" in 2017, she signed with Capitol Records. Her debut album, Missunderstood, released in 2020, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, with five singles reaching certified platinum.

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Today we wish a happy birthday to Queen Naija, a singer and YouTuber, not to mention a cast member in the 13th season of American Idol who was born today in Ypsilanti in 1995. On New Years Eve of 2017, she self-released her song Medicine, and within a few months, she signed to Capitol Records. Her debut album, Missunderstood was released in 2020 and debuted as No. 9 on the Billboard 200, and five of Queen Naija’s singles would reach certified platinum, three of those even getting double platinum status.