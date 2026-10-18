Celebrating Philately and Willie Horton | October 18

On this day in 1978, the USPS released one of two Christmas stamps in Holly, Michigan, a treat for stamp collectors. Additionally, we celebrate the birthday of Willie Horton, born in 1942. A beloved figure in Detroit, Horton played 14 seasons with the Tigers and worked for peace during the 1967 rebellion. In 2004, Michigan established Willie Horton Day in his honor.

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Something today for our Philatelists, which is to say stamp-collectors. While US Postal Service Stamps have had many honoring of religious holidays, today in 1978, one of the two Christmas stamps was released by the USPS in the well-named location of Holly, Michigan, just a bit south of Flint.

He was an iconic figure to the City of Detroit in the 1960s, both on the field, spending 14 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, but also on the streets, particularly for his efforts to bring peace during the infamous 1967 rebellion. Today is the birthday in 1942 of 7-time all-star baseballer Willie Horton. So beloved for his actions on and off the field that in 2004, the Michigan Legislature established today, his birthday, as Willie Horton Day for Michiganders.