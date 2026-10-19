Kalamazoo Votes for Education and Political Reform | October 19

On this day in 1903, Kalamazoo voters approved funding for the Western State Normal School, later Western Michigan University, with an impressive 8-to-1 margin. In 1907, Governor Fred Warner pushed for public voting in primaries, overcoming resistance within his party. His victory reshaped the political landscape, leading to his third term as governor.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1903, voters from Kalamazoo overwhelmingly agreed to fund the Western State Normal School, which would later become Western Michigan University. With an 8-to-1 margin, Kalamazoo was selected for its central location, and the residents were willing to pay for the bond for the purchase and building projects upon the original 20 acres of land.

And speaking of elections, up until the 20th century the political parties would choose who the candidates would be in more secretive sessions of the bosses. But in 1907, Michigan’s 26th governor, Fred Warner, wanted to change that and allow the public vote of primaries to be the deciding factor. But not all agreed, including those of his own party. After a dramatic showdown, Governor Warner won, but it was assumed that the internal struggles meant it cost him his Governorship. Instead, he got a third and final term.