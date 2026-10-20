Milo Radulovich and the Red Scare | October 20

In the 1950s, 26-year-old WWII veteran Milo Radulovich, a meteorology student at the University of Michigan, was dismissed from the Army Reserves as a security risk due to his family's background. Edward Murrow featured his story in a broadcast on October 20, highlighting the persecution amid McCarthy's witch hunts. The public response was overwhelmingly supportive, leading to Radulovich being cleared of all charges five weeks later.

TRANSCRIPT

In the 50’s the red scare all over the news and 26-year-old veteran of World War II vet, University of Michigan student, Milo Radulovich was a meteorologist with top secret security clearance. A recount of the story published in the Detroit news he was dismissed from the army reserves as a security risk because of his father, a Serbian immigrant, and sister, both labeled communist sympathizers. Murrow was looking to run a story on an average citizen being persecuted by Senator McCarthy’s witch-hunts and knew he found the one. He ran the story on October 20th anyway. After the broadcast, calls began pouring in to CBS from around the nation praising Murrow and the show. 5 weeks later, the grounds for his dismissal were reversed and Radulovich was cleared of all charges.