Ballooning Heights and Legal Milestones | October 23

On this day in 1934, Jean and Jeanette Piccard launched a balloon from Dearborn, Michigan, reaching 10.9 miles in altitude before landing in Ohio, accompanied by Jean’s pet turtle, Fleur de Lys. Additionally, in 2001, Margaret Chiara was unanimously confirmed as Michigan’s first female U.S. Attorney, serving the Western District until her removal in 2007, later commenting on the political nature of her dismissal.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1934, the husband-and-wife team of Jean and Jeanette Piccard navigated a balloon over the skies of the great lakes region reaching an altitude of 10.9 miles from earth’s surface. The balloon took off from the Ford Airport in Dearborn, Michigan in front of a crowd of 45,000 spectators and landed in Ohio. Along for the ride was Jean’s pet turtle, Fleur de Lys.

And in 2001, the US Senate unanimously confirmed Michigan’s first US Attorney who happened to be a woman: Margaret Chiara. She served the Western District of Michigan until being removed in 2007 by the same administration that put her name forward. As she commented at the time "To say it was about politics may not be pleasant, but at least it is truthful."

And that is your Michigan Minute.