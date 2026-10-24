The Heroine of Niagara | October 24

On this day in 1901, Annie Edson Taylor, a widowed schoolteacher from Bay City, Michigan, made history by becoming the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel on her 63rd birthday. Desperate for work, she hoped the stunt would lead to speaking engagements, but it didn’t pan out as planned. Despite facing many challenges, including a manager who stole her barrel, she remains forever known as the "Heroine of Niagara."

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It is illegal… but it is still legendary, and SOMEONE had to do it first. Going over Niagara Falls in a Barrel.While the falls straddle New York State and Ontario, Canada, it took a widowed schoolteacher from Bay City Michigan to successfully complete the daring stunt on this day in 1901 on her 63rd birthday! Though she did it out of desperation from a lack of work in either Bay City or Sault Ste. Marie. Annie Edson Taylor had hoped the stunt would give her a lifetime of speaking engagements and the fees that go along with it. But it didn’t turn out that way, with even her manager stealing her barrel from her, and most of her small savings spent trying to track the barrel back to her. While her final years were spent signing autographs near the falls to try and scrape by, Annie will forever that title: Heroine of Niagara.