A Day of Firsts in Michigan | October 25

On this day in 1918, Lucy A. Sloan, a Michigan scholar, educator, author, and suffragist, passed away in Mt. Pleasant. Sloan was a champion of women's rights and helped found the first literary society for women at Central Michigan University. On this same date in 1889, the first permanent connection between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas was established with an underwater telephone cable at the Straits of Mackinac. Lastly, in 1924, Ty Tyson delivered Detroit’s WWJ’s first play-by-play radio broadcast of a University of Michigan football game.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1918, Lucy A Sloan died in Mt. Pleasant. She was a well-respected Michigan scholar, educator, author, and suffragist. She was a champion of women’s rights and head of the English Department at Central Michigan Normal School, later become Central Michigan University. There she helped found the school’s first literary society for women in 1912.

Also, on this day in 1889, at the Straits of Mackinac, an underwater telephone cable established the first permanent connection between the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

Lastly, today in 1924, Ty Tyson of Detroit’s WWJ play-by-play radio broadcast of a University of Michigan football game.