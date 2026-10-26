From Jackson to the Erie Canal | October 26

On this day in 1975, Paula Faris, journalist and TV personality for ABC News, was born in Jackson, Michigan. Faris co-anchored Good Morning America from 2014 to 2018 and was an Emmy-nominated panelist on The View. Also today in 1825, the Erie Canal officially opened, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean via the Hudson River. Championed by New York Governor DeWitt Clinton, the canal's construction began in 1817, revolutionizing transportation across the Great Lakes.

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Today in 1975 in Jackson, Michigan, journalist and TV personality for ABC News Paula Faris was born. Faris was co-anchor of Good Morning America from 2014 to 2018, as well as an Emmy-nominated panelist on the successful show The View for all but one of those years as well.

And in 1825, the Erie Canal was officially opened, connecting the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean via the Hudson River. Unsupported by most politicians though New York Governor DeWitt Clinton thought the canal was necessary. Construction on the canal and its 72 locks began in 1817 to make transportation of goods and services quicker and cheaper across the Great Lakes.