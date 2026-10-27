Upper Peninsula Milestones | October 27

On this day in 1992, the Keweenaw National Historic Park was established in Calumet, MI, honoring Michigan's rich mining history. Also, in 1876, after witnessing Alexander Graham Bell’s invention, Linus Stannard founded Michigan’s first independent telephone company in Ontonagon County, connecting Rockland and Greenland with a private line.

TRANSCRIPT

With its deep history, pun intended, when it comes to the mining community here in Michigan, and for the era of the territorial US Today, the Keweenaw National Historic Park was established today, and based in Calumet, MI today in 1992.

And rather than some of Michigan’s larger cities, our first independent telephone company was founded in Ontonagon County in the Upper Peninsula. After seeing Alexander Graham Bell in 1876 in Philadelphia, PA, Linus Stannard returned to Rockland, MI and set up a private line to Greenland, Michigan just 6 miles away and the Ontonagon County Telephone Company was soon to take shape.