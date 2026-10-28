Firsts in Love and Leadership | October 28

On this day in 1912, stunt pilot Art Smith and Aimee Cour made history with the first aerial elopement after crashing their plane en route to Michigan for marriage. In 2013, Matt Wesaw became the first Indigenous Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, having led the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its gaming authority.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1912 Art Smith and Aimee Cour flew to Michigan to elope. The two were too young to marry without parental consent in Indiana and their parents weren’t exactly in favor of their union.Smith was a stunt pilot and flew to Michigan so they could marry. However, the plane crashed and the two had to be taken to a hotel to recover, but a minister married them from their hotel bed. It’s commonly recognized as history’s first aerial elopement.

And on this day in 2013, The Michigan department of Civil Rights named its first Indigenous Director. Matt Wesaw had served as the chair of the Pokagon (po-KAY-gun) Band of Potawatomi (pah-toh-WAH-tum-mee) Indians and the CEO of the tribes gaming authority prior to taking the job. Wesaw was the first Native American to be the director of the department and served until 2015.