Road to Success | October 29

On this day in 1901, Roy D. Chapin embarked on a challenging journey from Detroit to New York in a Curved Dash Oldsmobile, overcoming multiple mechanical issues to make it to the Auto Show on time. Also today in 1975, Michael Schur, creator of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place, was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

TRANSCRIPT

Today Roy D. Chapin began a trip in a Curved Dash model Oldsmobile from Detroit to New York for display in an Auto Show back in 1901. Along the way he replaced a bent axel, rebuilt the transmission and fixed a tire which bent when Chapin swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian and hit a curb instead. Nevertheless, he made it to the Waldorf Astoria on time.

And today a key figure in the new wave of nice-TV was born in Ann Arbor. Michael Schur, born today in 1975, first began as a writer on US version of The Office, where he also portrayed the memorable Mose Schrute, but Schur went on to co-create NBC’s Parks and Recreation, as well as the phenomenal, philosophical show The Good Place.