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Michigan Minute
Michigan Minute

Milestones in Michigan's Election History | November 2

Published November 2, 2026 at 12:00 AM EST
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On this date, we recognize key milestones: in 1920, Eva M. Hamilton became the first woman elected to the Michigan Legislature, and in 1954, Charles Diggs was elected as Michigan’s first African-American U.S. Congressman. In 2017, a legislative update officially designated "Michigander" over "Michiganian."

TRANSCRIPT

Two notable election results came about on this date in 1920, Eva M. Hamilton out of Grand Rapids she became the very first woman elected to the Michigan Legislature.And then in 1954, a former Michigan State Senator, Charles Diggs, was elected as Michigan’s first African American US Congressman.

And then in 2017, there was an update done to a 1913 statute, some of which results in a divide that Michiganders know very well, and not another word.The 1913 statute created the Michigan Historical Commission and included the word ‘Michiganian,’ but in the 2017 that happened on this date as a collection of bills, the initial reference to Michiganian is crossed out and ‘Michigander’ is the official term.

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