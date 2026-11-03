Notable Events in Michigan Sports & Business | November 3

On this date, we highlight key events: in 1927, Detroit Tiger Ty Cobb retired after 22 seasons, setting 90 MLB records. In 1972, Mackinac Island voters approved snowmobiles, the first motorized vehicles allowed since 1949. Additionally, in 1911, William C. Durant founded a new company after his ousting from General Motors, partnering with Louis Chevrolet.

TRANSCRIPT

In 1927 the famously irascible Detroit Tiger Ty Cobb retired from the team after a long 22 seasons, spending 6 as Tigers manager as well. In Cobb’s tenure, he set 90 Major League Baseball records.

And in 1972, the voters on Mackinac Island approved the use of a certain motor-powered vehicle. Not an automobile, that’s still disallowed, but rather the Snowmobile… the first motorized vehicle since 1949.

And finally, after his ousting from General Motors, William C. Durant today in 1911 set up a new company to build new designs by his co-founder, Louis Chevrolet.