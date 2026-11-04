Celebrating Pioneers & Sweet Beginnings | November 4

On this day, we honor Cora Mae Brown, who became the first Black woman elected to the Michigan Senate in 1952, advocating for civil rights and fair housing. Additionally, in 1907, Faygo Pop was founded by Russian immigrant brothers Ben and Perry Feigensen, introducing flavors like grape and fruit punch, which later became known as red pop.

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On this day in in 1952, Cora Mae Brown became the first black woman to ever be elected to the Michigan Senate. Born in Alabama, moved to Michigan when she was 8. Brown was encouraged to continue her education at Fisk University where she earned a sociology degree and worked as a social worker in Detroit before her run for office. As a Senator she supported legislation for fair housing, equal employment and advocated for civil rights. After leaving the senate, she opened a private law practice and was posthumously inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 1992

Also, on this day in 1907, local favorite the Faygo Pop company was founded by Russian immigrant brothers Ben and Perry Feigensen. The original flavor line up included grape, fruit punch and strawberry, which would later become red pop.