Milestones in Michigan Women's History | November 5

On this day in 1918, Michigan became the 7th state to grant women the right to vote. In 2002, Jennifer Granholm was elected as the first woman governor. Additionally, in 2004, "The Polar Express" premiered in Grand Rapids, featuring a locomotive modeled after a Pere Marquette.

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On this day in 1918, Women in Michigan gained the right to vote, when the suffrage amendment was passed by the legislature. Michigan was the 7th state to allow women the right to vote.

Fitting then that today in 2002, Jennifer Granholm became the first woman elected governor of Michigan. Born in Canada she became an American politician, lawyer, educator and author. She served as AG of Michigan from 1999 to 2003 before she became governor.

And today in 2004, the Tom Hanks film adaptation of a Holiday Classic, The Polar Express premiered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, hometown of the original children’s book’s author, Chris Van Allsburg. In addition, the locomotive pulling the Polar Express is modeled after a Pere Marquette found at the Stream Railroading Institute in Owosso, MI.